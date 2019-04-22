Imani Raiyne #TheFruitLady

I recently have the opportunity to interview Ms. Imani Raiyne, also known as #TheFruitLady online and I can say that her story is so inspiring. It’s so exciting to see her create such beautiful fruit bowls, marketing them to many celebrities and influencers who visit and/or live right here in our city.

Imani is the founder of Kreative Fruitz and her creativity takes her anywhere she wants to be. She creates fruit creates fruit bowls for anyone in need, whether it be for a baby shower, community event, or even a music video. Whatever you need, “#thefruitlady” can do.

But her mission doesn’t start or stop there. Imani is a lupus warrior fighting for her dreams. She’s been creating fruit with her mom since in the womb. She says it all started when her mother created a special fruit bowl for her baby shower. It was special to her simply because her mom has a very special place in her heart, having passed 2 years ago.

At the age of 10 she found out her mother had been diagnosed with lupus and it was heartbreaking. Only to then turn 11 and become a fighter of lupus herself. This was life changing for both of them especially because they both were being effected in different ways. So you can imagine the struggle. Things got so bad Imani was forced to be homeschooled.

But it was that time that she was able to have that made creations a fun thing for them both. After the passing of her mother things got dark. It was stressful, depressing even. But one day when Imani’s father encouraged Imani to continue to build and create fruit her life changed.

It was as if she could feel her moms presences through her work and that’s what’s given her her passion today. Today, Imani aims to educate people and capture their attention by offering a healthy snack. Imani is a strong believer that young people love healthy food, you just have to get creative with it. Spark their interests.

She feels adults are the same way. She says we do like healthy foods we just need it to be appealing. Adults can add fruit to any type of party and everyone loves it. Overall, Imani just wants people to try fruit out, give it a chance in your health journey. She says there are over 2000 fruits to choose from and most of us can’t name too much more than typical berries and other popular fruit.

To Imani, fruit has become a way of life. It’s how she strives. It’s how she builds. I believe her journey is touching and I have much love and respect for her grind, her mission, and her strategy of focus.

Please keep flooding our city with all of your fruit knowledge.