Immediate need for life-saving gifts from Milwaukee County blood donors

BloodCenter of Wisconsin hosts July blood drive

Milwaukee – June 26, 2018 – Together, BloodCenter of Wisconsin and blood donors across the state make a life-saving impact through the gift of blood donation. Patients in need of blood tomorrow rely on the generosity of blood donors today.

During summer, blood donations tend to decrease because of summer vacation and additional family commitments. The season often brings higher numbers of accidents and emergency situations, making the need for life-saving O negative blood even more critical.

Milwaukee County blood donors can join together in #SavingSummer and helping patients in need at BloodCenter of Wisconsin’s upcoming blood drive Tuesday, July 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Center, 777 E. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1- 877-232-4376) or visiting versiti.org/bcw.

All attempting donors will receive one complimentary ticket to the Wisconsin State Fair (Aug. 2 through Aug. 12).

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

About BloodCenter of Wisconsin

BloodCenter of Wisconsin, part of Versiti, is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., that specializes in blood services, esoteric diagnostic testing, organ, tissue and stem cell donation, medical services and leading-edge research. We advance patient care by delivering life-saving solutions grounded in unparalleled medical and scientific expertise. The collective efforts of Versiti affiliates result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information,