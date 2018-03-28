Immediate need for life-saving gifts from Milwaukee County blood donors

BloodCenter of Wisconsin hosts April blood drives

MILWAUKEE – Together, BloodCenter of Wisconsin and blood donors across the state make a life-saving impact through the gift of blood donation. Patients in need of blood tomorrow rely on the generosity of blood donors today.

This spring, BloodCenter continues to have a critical need for life-saving blood donations. Donors of all blood types are needed, but especially O negative blood donors who carry the universal blood type given to patients in emergency situations.

Milwaukee County blood donors can help patients in need at BloodCenter of Wisconsin’s upcoming blood drives:

* Friday, April 6 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Nicolet High School, 6701 N. Jean Nicolet Rd., Glendale

* Tuesday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at UWM Union Ballroom, 2200 E. Kenwood, Milwaukee

* Wednesday, April 18 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Summit Place, 6737 Washington St., Milwaukee

* Friday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oak Creek High School, 340 E. Puetz Rd., Oak Creek

* Monday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, 2901 Kinnickinnic River Pkwy., Milwaukee

During April, all attempting blood donors at BloodCenter of Wisconsin community drives and donor centers will receive one coupon redeemable for four free outdoor waterpark passes to Mt. Olympus Water & Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells. Donors can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376) or visiting bcw.edu [1].

Anyone 17 or older who is in good health and meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to donate blood. Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are also welcome. Parental consent is required for 16-year-olds to donate. The entire process takes about an hour. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes birth date.

ABOUT BLOODCENTER OF WISCONSIN

BloodCenter of Wisconsin, part of Versiti, is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., that specializes in blood services, esoteric diagnostic testing, organ, tissue and stem cell donation, medical services and leading-edge research. We advance patient care by delivering life-saving solutions grounded in unparalleled medical and scientific expertise. The collective efforts of Versiti affiliates result in improved patient outcomes, expanded access to care, and cost efficiencies for healthcare systems nationwide. For more information, visit versiti.org