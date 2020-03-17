Important Notice Regarding Office of City Treasurer

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control, the Office of the City Treasurer will be closed to the public for in-person assistance beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020 until further notice to prevent the spread of the virus.

Taxpayers can pay their property taxes on-line or by mail during this period. The drop box inside the Market Street entrance to City Hall also remains an option for making a tax payment. In addition, taxpayers can call the office at 414-286-2240 and authorize staff to enter a tax payment on-line on their behalf.

All questions on tax accounts and tax payments can be made by telephone at 414-286-2240 or by email at [email protected] during this period.

If your tax account is included in a tax foreclosure action or bankruptcy action, you can reach the Tax Enforcement Division by telephone at 414-286-2260.

The office telephone lines will be open Monday through Friday from 8:15 A.M. until 4:30 P.M.

The coronavirus pandemic must be taken seriously as the health and well-being of both the public and my office staff matters greatly. While this temporary change does pose an inconvenience to some, taking steps to prevent the spread of the virus is prudent and in the best interests of both the public and my office staff. The public’s understanding and cooperation during this period is deeply appreciated.