Interracial Marriages in the Eyes of Millennials: Is There a Such Thing as Color?

Since as far back as one can remember, it was automatically understood that there were two colors that could never be mixed, black and white.

Segregation dominated homes of many. It determined the lifestyle of anyone who was not white and benefited those who were. Any form of union, other than that of a black man coexisting in a white man’s world, was frowned down upon.

The year is now 2017 and my oh my, how times have changed. Schools have large campuses of diverse student bodies. Water fountains quench the thirst of more than one race and marriages of all ethnicity are being intertwined. More interracial marriages are happening across the U.S.A

According to a new study by The Liberal Brookings Institute, it has been found that up to 8.4% of new marriages were interracial. That number was once 0.4%. That’s right, in 1960 before immigration levels to the U.S started to rise, multi-racial marriages only counted for 0.4% of ALL marriages.

Now, when it comes to being more open to change, who better to understand the concept, other than the couple getting married? You got it. Millennials.

According to The Pew Research Center’s recent report on attitudes in the U.S, it documented that a large amount of millennials (regardless of race) are more accepting to that of their family and friends getting married to someone who is not from the same ethical background.

The new generation, millennials if you will, has opened the world up to realms that older generations have never thought of. I’ve mentioned in previous posts that generations like -Baby Boomers and Gen X- are used to tradition. The traditional thing for back in the days of segregation, would be for white to marry white, and for black to marry black. Short, sweet and simple but the thing about millennials, is that we are not so simple.

From a foundation and mindset of complexity, freedom and creativity, the barriers and walls that held together segregation are bound to become obsolete in the near future.

Millennials don’t see color, boundaries or boxes. We live strictly in a world of freedom and creative space.