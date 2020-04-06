Is There Anything Good About This Pandemic?

I know, I know. You’re at home, tired of hearing the words coronavirus and quarantine. I mean this is beyonnnd you, right? The kids are working your nerves, you feel like you need a break although you’re already at home. I get it.

But crazy enough there is some phenomenal about this time. Quality. That’s it! This is quality time. It may not have been exactly what we wanted but many of us have prayed for a time of rest from work.

To think, so many people who absolutely hate their jobs and currently have the time to reflect create a plan of action. In a time like this it’s imperative to take action and take control. Times like this make you think. It’s almost like someone or something pressed the pause button. Everything you thought you “needed” to do you now can’t.

This pandemic truly does have a precious side to it. When was the last time you got to spend so much time with family. Yesterday, I saw a guy skating boarding down the street with his family screaming, “this is so cool!”

He was astonished to be able to feel free. Not a care in the world, besides the coronavirus of course. You could see the excitement in his freeing body language.

But what about you? Have you been taking time to reflect, plan for the future, and live in the moment. Why don’t you do something you haven’t done in a long time today. Why don’t you take the kids for a walk. Try baking something fun with the family. Create an at home workout plan.

Don’t live through these times without taking advantage. This is for us!