It’s a Family Affair

In 1971 a group that called themselves Sly and the Family Stone, recorded their 3rd number one hit titled Family Affair. The song that talks about different challenges within a family was the 3rd and final hit for the band now ranked #139 on Rolling Stone Magazine 500 greatest songs list. Remakes have been made the phrase itself has become popular in movies, rap culture, and in our own city as yearly event hosted by v100.

The family affair expo took place at State Fairs Park Products Pavilion filled with excitement and resources for the entire family. As I walked through the building I could not help but notice the smiles on kid’s faces as they jumped in bounce houses, or shook hands with mascots. Aside from pictures with Disney princesses and the Easter bunny, parents were also given the clear pictures on various family resources like jobs and healthy insurance. Hosted by the crew of v100, the stage area gave out constant entertainment from dance competitions to rap artist.

A positive event for our city let us continue to promote strong families in our community