“It’s a Spring Thing” Community Resource Event

Growing up, I could count on a number of things at Easter time; one was a new suit to wear to church that Sunday. A haircut the day before also had my spirits high, but nothing could match the excitement of waking up the next morning…well Christmas. The morning would bring excitement for us all, because while waiting on Easter dinner, my siblings and I had baskets stuffed with candy, toys and other goodies. Sounds corny to some, but for me it was one of my favorite memories. We can argue all day about the commercialization of holidays, but to children they just want a memory of those days. I had the pleasure, of attending an event that helped create those memories.

On Saturday the 20ththe Project Hope Youth Center partnered with Stand Up Milwaukee, Alderman Russell Stamper Flamingo T Brown Pledge To Inspireand others to hold the “It’s a Spring Things” Community Resource Fair. The event brought the children free haircuts, shoes prizes and more. “I am so happy they did this” words from one mother who said the holidays are so expensive to keep up with.

Indeed although I was able to have these things growing up, times have changed prices have gone up.

The happy faces and from the kids as they received prizes and others gifts was not all that touched my heart, it was the resources that were available to parents to help increase quality of life that impressed me most.