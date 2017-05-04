Ivanka Trump Quotes People Who Doesn’t want to Be Quoted and Raises Eyebrows After Comparing Herself to Slave in New Book

Jane Goodall, the anthropologist and chimpanzee expert known for her advocacy of conservation and animal welfare, responded to being quoted in Ivanka Trump‘s new book, the Washington Post reports.

Trump included a quote from Goodall in her recently released “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules for Success.” It reads, “What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”

“I understand that Ms. Trump has used one of my quotes in her forthcoming book,” Goodall told the Post. “I was not aware of this, and have not spoken with her, but I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart.”

Goodall said that environmental legislation has been “jeopardized” by the Trump administration.

“I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations,” she added.

Goodall had previously made an unflattering comparison between President Trump and a chimpanzee.

“In many ways the performances of Donald Trump remind me of male chimpanzees and their dominance rituals,” she told the Atlantic last October. “In order to impress rivals, males seeking to rise in the dominance hierarchy perform spectacular displays: stamping, slapping the ground, dragging branches, throwing rocks. The more vigorous and imaginative the display, the faster the individual is likely to rise in the hierarchy, and the longer he is likely to maintain that position.”

This isn’t the first time someone quoted in Trump’s book has responded to being included. On Tuesday, Reshma Saujani, founder of the nonprofit Girls Who Code, tweeted at Trump after she learned there was a passage about her in the book.

Trump also raised eyebrows by including a quote from Nobel Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s slavery-themed novel “Beloved”: “Freeing yourself was one thing; claiming ownership of that freed self was another.” Critic Annalisa Quinn, reviewing the book for NPR, notes that the “spectacularly misapplied” quotation precedes a chapter that includes the passage “Are you a slave to your time or the master of it? Despite your best intentions, it’s easy to be reactive and get caught up in returning calls, attending meetings, answering e-mails…”

