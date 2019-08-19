Jackson House LLC: The Powerful Woman Behind It

Crissi Bates entered into the foster care system at the tender age of 7, and would go on to stay in the system until she was 18 years old. Her birth mother battled with addictions, and her father was killed from gun violence. Where many would have became overwhelmed, she used her past experiences such as homelessness to inspire change.

“I was able to pick myself up and not the let the statistics define me.” Were words from Bates as she discussed overcoming obstacles.

Helping children was an easy target, as the organizations name was inspired by her son Jackson. Bates is also an active member of Milwaukee’s Urban League, citing their redirects to strength the African American community as her motivator for joining.

A true inspiration she is proving that it’s where to you came from, it is where you going. Thank you and Bates for all that you do.

Bates founded Jackson House LLC in December of 2018, to serve as an agent of change in people’s lives. Jackson House, provides many resources and services for the community such as: Community Clean-up days, Interview preparations (clothing provided), baby supplies for mothers, and a slew of other things. On Saturday August 17 she held a back to school drive, which featured free food, back packs fun and games for the community at 1801 MLK drive.