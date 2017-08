What Jane Greenway Carr’s Believes the White Supremacists View of History Leaves Out

This isn’t the first time people with hate in their hearts have marched in a place I know and love.

I was born and raised in Memphis — home to barbecue, Elvis, the blues, and the place where, on April 4, 1968, James Earl Ray took the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On January 17, 1998 the Ku Klux Klan came to downtown Memphis to protest naming a national holiday for King. I remember the feeling of hate coming home. I was almost an adult at the time, but I wished my grandfather were still alive so I could crawl into his lap and feel all right with the world.

Far fewer of us in Memphis grew up knowing the name of Ida B. Wells , who was an editor and journalist in my hometown before she became an iconic anti-lynching activist. After three of her friends were lynched in 1892 , she published an editorial in her paper (the Memphis Free Speech ) denouncing the act and urging black Memphians to leave the city.

She was “rewarded” with death threats and a life of exile — where she went on to become one of the country’s most significant (though inadequately celebrated) figures in civil rights, social justice, feminism and journalism.