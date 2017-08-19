What Jane Greenway Carr’s Believes the White Supremacists View of History Leaves Out

Charlottesville is where I learned what history is and isn’t, and who I wanted to become. I posed for graduation and wedding photos in the shadow of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia, elated to be starting a new life pursuing further post-graduate study and building a family. It’s a campus and a town that will always feel a bit like home to me.

The white supremacists in Charlottesville said they wanted to “defend history” by protesting efforts to take down Confederate monuments. They say they feel threatened. They fear the removal of “white stories” from our culture.

African-American literature and cultural history. I wish I could tell them what real erasure looks like. I’d ask them to think about the memorials that never existed in public spaces in the South — noting free blacks who were terrorized by the installation of these Confederate monuments in the first place. I used to teachliterature and cultural history. I wish I could tell them what real erasure looks like. I’d ask them to think about the memorials that never existed in public spaces in the South — noting Richmond’s past as a slave market, or the communities ofwho were terrorized by the installation of thesemonuments in the first place.

To take down Charlottesville’s statue of Robert E. Lee will not change the fact that all Virginia schoolchildren know his name, while the names of those who lived in the lost Charlottesville

I keep returning to the question: how can people who claim to love history get the meaning of history so very, very wrong?