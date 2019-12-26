January Events at the Lynden Sculpture Garden

The Lynden Sculpture Garden is located at 2145 West Brown Deer Road. Admission is $9 general, $7 for students and seniors. Members and children under 6 are free. Admission includes access to the sculpture garden and house. All events listed below are free with admission unless otherwise indicated. Memberships are available.

HOURS

In January, the Lynden Sculpture Garden is open daily (except Thursdays) from 10 am to 5 pm. The sculpture garden is closed December 24, 2019-January 2, 2020.

A NOTE ON ICE SKATING

We will offer ice skating on one of the ponds at Lynden on Saturdays and Sundays when weather and ice conditions permit. Please visit us on Facebook for ice skating updates.

ON VIEW ON THE GROUNDS & IN THE HOUSE

ROBERT MURRAY: THE WORKING MODELS

January 12-March 29, 2020

Free to members or with admission to sculpture garden.

Saturday, March 28 at 2 pm: Gallery talk with Robert Murray

and Jonathan Lippincott

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ exhibitions/robert-murray- working-models

Lynden continues its series of exhibitions exploring small-scale works by artists in the permanent collection. Robert Murray (b. 1936, Canada) is represented on Lynden's grounds by Windfall, a painted metal sculpture made in 1966. In this exhibition, curator Jonathan Lippincott brings together some of the artist's working models as well as works on paper. Lippincott and Murray will be in attendance the final weekend of the exhibition for a gallery talk and reception.

EVENTS

DOG DAYS AT LYNDEN

Saturday, January 18, 2020 – 10 am-5 pm

Free to dogs and members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/dog- days

Bring your canine friends for an afternoon of romping in the garden. In the winter, cross-country skiers and snowshoers also welcome. Dogs must be leashed and considerate of other visitors, canine and human.

LIGHT UP THE GARDEN & LYNDEN BY NIGHT

Sunday, January 19, 2020 – 3-6:30 pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden; advanced registration required.

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/light-up-the-garden- 2020

What better way to experience Lynden in the winter than by lantern light? Join Jeremy Stepien in the art studio beginning at 3 pm for this popular annual family workshop and make a lantern (or bring your own). At 5 pm we embark on a lantern-lit walk through the garden, led by Robert Kaleta. He will guide you safely through Lynden's back acres, introducing you to the mysteries and unique features of outdoor life after dark. We'll end with a bonfire and hot cider.

FREE FAMILY DAY: 10th ANNUAL WINTER CARNIVAL

Saturday, January 25, 2020 – 10 am-4 pm

FREE

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ carnival

Lynden welcomes winter with a day of outdoor art-making, studio activities, scavenger hunts, tours and tree-walks, and whatever other winter activities–ice skating, painting the pond, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing–the weather permits. Orchestrated by Michael Lagerman, our highly participatory, artist-driven carnival offers something for everybody and will feature a large-scale land art project from artist Richard Shilling.

WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

AROMA ARTS: AN INCENSE-MAKING WORKSHOP WITH MIKE PARÉ

Sunday, January 19, 2020 – 1-4 pm

Fee: $65/$55 members. Advance registration required; all materials included.

More information and to register:

https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/aroma-arts-spring- 2020

Learn the basics of making your own natural incense. This workshop introduces a Japanese style of incense-making using traditional materials. Artist Mike Paré, founder of Zouz Incense, a natural incense company, draws from the history of incense to introduce students to a variety of aromatic herbs, spices, tree resins, and powders; discusses the philosophy of fragrance formation; and teaches participants to roll cones or joss sticks. Each participant will finish the workshop with 12-20 pieces of incense.

RESIN PENDANTS: A JEWELRY WORKSHOP WITH LESLIE PERRINO

Sunday, January 26, 2020 – 10 am-4 pm

Fee: $110/$99 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/resin-pendants-jan- 2020

Participants will produce a series of pendants by collaging materials and covering them in resin. First, you'll make a mini-collage by choosing from a large selection of decorative papers, photos, and small objects–charms, beads, shells, etc.—and arranging them in a diminutive pendant tray. Then the tray will be filled with clear resin and will harden into a unique pendant. The possibilities are endless! Learn how to prep and reduce bubble formation to get lovely results and expect to bring home at least four pendants by the end of the day. Students are encouraged to bring their own materials and mementos, or collect items on Lynden's grounds, if desired. No experience required, and all materials supplied. Bring a bag lunch and beverages, and dress for the weather if you would like to do some outdoor collecting.

FOR KIDS & FAMILIES

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 11 and Up

January 8, 15, 22, 29

Wednesdays, 3-5:30 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/wed-adi-spring-2020

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

WEEKLY ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 6-11

January 9, 16, 23, 30

Thursdays, 2:30-5 pm

Fee: $11/$9 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/thurs-adi-spring-2020

Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 2 1/2 hours; visit weekly or stop by when you need an after-school activity; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. Each week we'll introduce different materials, processes and themes, and get you started on a project. We'll focus on three-dimensional artmaking–though we will also do plenty of painting, drawing and collaging–and make use of Lynden's special resources: the collection of monumental sculpture and 40 acres of park, lake and woodland.

HOMESCHOOL DAY: COLLECTIVE BECOMING

Thursday, January 16, 2020– 9 am-2 pm

Fee: $45/$35 members.

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/hsd-collective- becoming

What stories, questions, and connections can emerge from a shared activity like cooking a meal or sewing together? Taking a lead from artist Lee Mingwei, and his Dining and Mending projects, we will design spaces for collective interactions. Outside, we will share favorite recipes and design a meal of local food that we'll cook over a fire. In the studio, we'll trade ripped or damaged clothing with a mending partner. As we mend these articles of clothing, we'll learn about ourselves and each other by sharing stories about the clothes and how they were damaged. Ages 6-15.

FAMILY DROP-IN WORKSHOP: THE SOUND TREE PROJECT

Sunday, January 19, 2020 – 12:30pm – 2:30pm

Free to members or with admission to the sculpture garden.

More information: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/family-workshop- sound-tree-project-2020

Sue Pezanoski Browne and Katie Hobday, Lynden's teachers-in-residence, invite you to participate in the Sound Tree Project, the focus of their collaborative artist residency. Working in a grove of trees on the Lynden grounds, Pezanoski Browne and Hobday are constructing an environment filled with clay chimes that they make and fill with personal narratives. This exploration of art, nature, memory, and materials is informed by their thinking about movement and migration—about life as movement interspersed with pauses of various lengths.

SCHOOL’S OUT ART DROP-IN FOR KIDS AGED 6 AND UP

Monday, January 20, 2020 – 12-5 pm

Fee: $16/$12 members; Art Drop-In Card: Any 8 sessions for $64/$48 members

More information and to register: https://www. lyndensculpturegarden.org/ calendar/schools-out-art-drop

We are offering a special, extended drop-in session for those off school. Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 5 hours; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own. We are offering a special, extended drop-in session for those off school. Drop into our studio for informal art exploration. Come for 30 minutes or stay for 5 hours; bring a friend or sibling or try it on your own.

We launch our new art drop-in for the very young on February 6; at that point we will be offering three age-appropriate drop-ins each week. Tuesdays in the Gardenalso resumes, and the theme for February is artful snow. Sue Pezanoski Browne and Katie Hobday, our teachers-in-residence, continue their work on the Sound Tree Projectduring a drop-in family workshop on February 16. There are plenty of making workshops in February: Katheryn Corbinwill guide you through the process of making a love plate in her two-part majolica workshop (February 1 & 8); John Holzwart will teach you how to make whisk brooms(February 2); Angela Kingsawan invites you to cook up an herbal cold and flu remedy (February 9); Leslie Perrinooffers an enameling jewelry-making workshop on February 23; and Kim Khaira pulls out our dye pot for two workshops exploring batik with natural dyes (February 25 & 29). We host the third in our series of Conversations on Displacement and the Arts (February 15) and the Women’s Speaker Series welcomes Mary Kubica, author of The Other Mrs. (February 25). For those who want to spend time outdoors, Lynden educator Claudia Orjuela leads a Lynden by Night moon walk on February 8, dogs have their day on February 15, and we will all be eyeing the pond for ice-skating opportunities.

