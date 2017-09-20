Did Jay-Z Really Turn Down Super Bowl Halftime Gig? Is He Taking a Stand in Solidarity to Kaepernick?

Everyone knows that the incident regarding former San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick has become somewhat of a controversial topic. After kneeling down during the singing of the National Anthem, Kaepernick has been in hot water with the NFL ever since then.

On one accord with Kaepernick and his decision to take a stand, many people have been coming together to show support for the NFL star by protesting and speaking out.

Many black people are boycotting the NFL this season because of its treatment towards the 49ers quarterback. He refused to stand and is now subsequently out of a job because of it. Can we say blackball?

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

It wasn’t long before #ImwithKap was born.

In addition to other supporters, rapper Jay-Z, also tagged along and showed solidarity in support of Kaepernick by shouting him out during his “The Story of O.J.” set at a performance in New York City.

His latest form of action has been questioned after he allegedly turned down the invitation to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, leaving some to wonder whether or not he did this to support Colin Kaepernick.

Whether he did or not, (I believe this was all for support).

Sometimes it takes public figures and celebrities to encourage people that their voices are being heard.

Sources: Angela Helm (The Root)