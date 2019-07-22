Jessica Currie: Founder of Missionary Currie

Milwaukee is becoming a place where young people are beginning to see much potential, as it relates to success. It’s easy to find talent and others who are striving to be something. But it’s not so easy to find young people dedicated to walking in their purpose. Nonetheless, 27 year old Jessica Currie beats the odds in an incredibly inspirational way.

Milwaukee’s own, Jessica Currie, is a licensed Missionary and businesswoman who is dedicated to her mission to help kids and women. She is the Founder of a nonprofit organization entitled Missionary Currie. Missionary Currie is an organization designed to provide assistance to women and kids in need on many different levels. It’s designed to simply be a resource or a “nesting place for Mothers” as Jessica calls it.

Jessica grew up in Milwaukee but wasn’t always doing this amazing work. Growing up for her wasn’t easy at all. She was a single teen parent and high school dropout. Many people knew her as a fighter because of the trouble she use to get in. When she was 17 she was forced to face homelessness. That’s when she realized it was time to make a change.

Jessica didn’t want the old life she used to live. She wanted something more. She began to seek the desire to serve God and His people. That motivated her to become all that she is today. Currie was recently featured Fox 6 News for the work she’s been doing. For instance, she just hosted a community baby shower where many women were able to come get help.

Mrs. Currie is now a mother of 4 and a wife on a true mission. One of her greatest desires is collaboration in the city. She believes in the power of working together but feels a lack of support from many people in the community. But she doesn’t let it stop her from finding the support she needs to make things happen.

Jessica is extremely focused. At the age 25 she decided that she never wanted to work for anyone else again and she believes that God has done it already. She puts in the work and God continues to bless her and her family.

Her work doesn’t stop in the community. She is also a published Author of the book “Something About a Prayer Life” and a motivational speaker. Jessica is such an asset to our city, playing her role phenomenally.

Jessica Currie said she wants to always be remembered as a fighter. As a teen many people knew her for fighting, whether at school or in the streets. But now she’s fighting for a cause with a purpose. She literally went from “laying hands to praying hands”, she says.

It’s so exciting to see people in our city who have a negative background and turn it into something so positive. Jessica, please keep doing the work you do. Our city needs it.