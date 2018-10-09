Job Connections: Milwaukee County to Hold Two Job Fairs This Week

Wednesday job fair to connect applicants with County jobs; Friday career fair for veterans and their families

Milwaukee County is looking to empower people toward employment by holding two job fairs this week, County Executive Chris Abele announced today.

Wednesday’s career fair seeks to connect applicants with jobs at Milwaukee County, while Friday’s job fair gives veterans and their families an opportunity to connect with more than 50 regional employers.

“When you add it all up, Milwaukee County is one of the largest employers in the area, and we offer a wide variety of quality jobs for people who want to make a difference in their community,” said Abele. “We also seek to empower the people we serve, including veterans, and connecting them with employers is an excellent way to strengthen their lives and our community.”

Milwaukee County Career Fair

Wednesday, Oct. 10 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Zoofari Conference Center, 9715 W. Bluemound Rd., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Who’s hiring: Milwaukee County

Who should attend: Anyone interested in a career with Milwaukee County

Milwaukee County invites anyone looking for employment to attend the Milwaukee County Career Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Zoofari Conference Center.

Applicants should come ready to speak with recruitment analysts from the County and hiring authorities from several departments, including Courts, Health and Human Services, Behavioral Health Division, Department on Aging, House of Correction, Office of the Sheriff, Parks and the Zoo.

The County is seeking to fill a variety of openings, from seasonal workers at Parks to deputy court clerks to registered nurses.

All open positions are also available online at jobs.milwaukeecounty.org.

20th Milwaukee County Veterans and Immediate Family Career Fair

Friday, Oct. 12 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Zablocki VA Hospital, 5000 W. National Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53295

Who’s hiring: More than 50 employers, including Foxconn and other private employers, as well as government entities such as Milwaukee County, City of West Bend, State of Wisconsin and the federal government

Who should attend: Veterans and their immediate families who are seeking employment

Veterans and their immediate family are encouraged to attend the 20th Milwaukee County Veterans and Immediate Family Job Fair, to be held at the Zablocki VA Hospital on Friday, Oct. 12.

The event is a collaboration between the Milwaukee County Veterans Service Office, Zablocki VA Hospital and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development’s Office of Veteran Employment Services. Hundreds of veterans have been directly hired as a result of attendance at these job fairs, and many more put on the path to employment.

More than 50 employers will be present, including private companies and government employers ranging from Milwaukee County and the City of West Bend, to the state and federal governments. Foxconn will be one of the employers in attendance, as it has expressed a desire to hire veterans for present and future jobs.

Veterans and immediate family members of veterans should come prepared to discuss employment with hiring representatives. Applicants are encouraged to bring paper resumes, but also to be prepared to apply for most jobs online.

Free parking will be available in the parking structure adjacent to the hospital. All employers will be conveniently located on the first floor. For questions or list of employers, email [email protected] gov.