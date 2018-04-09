Job Fair for Electrical or Data Work

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 are happy to announce a job fair for everyone interested in electrical or data work on Thursday, April 19, 2018, 4–7 PM.

This is the sixth job fair put on by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494.

Electrical and Data Contractors, will be on hand, looking to hire to fill job openings.

Interviews for positions will be conducted onsite. Candidates can learn about open positions, along with career-growth opportunities and benefits. On-the-spot job offers may be made and candidates can walk out with a job from the interview. Resumes can be brought but are not required. Information on apprenticeships will also be available.

“If you are an individual who likes to work with your hands and take pride in what you have accomplished, than this is the rewarding career for you.” Dean Warsh, Business Manager said. “And to the many businesses and community partners who will be on hand at the job fair, thank you for your work at this important event.”

“The demand for new electricians in the next decade is projected to double, creating instant and reliable job security. As a career, electrical construction ensures life-long learning opportunities. It is a field where high quality, good work is rewarded, paying more than average jobs in other trade sectors,” said Warsh. “In the electrical field, finding qualified, skilled electricians is getting harder every day.

The job fair is put on by International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 and National Electrical Contractors Association.

More than 320 individuals attended a similar job fair in April of 2017.

Job Fair

When: Thursday, April 19, 2018, 4–7 PM

Where: Milwaukee County Zoofari Conference Center, 9715 W. Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53213