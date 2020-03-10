Job seekers: Take advantage of Fair Chance Thursdays

Milwaukee job seekers (and those workers interested in exploring other employment opportunities) should take advantage of on-the-spot interviews available this month via Employ Milwaukee’s “Fair Chance Thursdays” job fair events, Alderman Khalif J. Rainey said.

Alderman Rainey, chair of the Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee, said Fair Chance Thursdays attendees should bring their resume and come dressed for an on-the-spot interview. “There are many solid employers who are now looking to hire, and I strongly encourage job seekers and anyone looking to explore other opportunities to check out one or all of the job fair events happening this month at Employ Milwaukee,” he said.

Each Fair Chance Thursdays job event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Employ Milwaukee, 2342 N. 27th St. (just north of the intersection of 27th St. and W. North Ave.).

The upcoming sessions are as follows:

Thursday, March 12: Elite Staffing is recruiting for Forklift Operators as well as Packaging/Production Operators for General Mills.

is recruiting for Forklift Operators as well as Packaging/Production Operators for General Mills. Thursday, March 19: Keystone Staffing Group specializes in the recruitment of industrial and manufacturing professionals and is currently hiring Assemblers, Forklift Operators, Machine Operators, General Laborers, CNC Machinists and Welders.

specializes in the recruitment of industrial and manufacturing professionals and is currently hiring Assemblers, Forklift Operators, Machine Operators, General Laborers, CNC Machinists and Welders. Thursday, March 26: PACE Industries has production job openings. $15.50/hr., All shifts available. Must have reliable transportation – PACE is located in Grafton.

For additional details please contact Frederick Nelson – Business Services, Re-Entry (414) 270-1738 or [email protected]. Deaf, hearing or speech impaired callers, please call Wisconsin Relay #711.