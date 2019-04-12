Join Alderman Hamilton to Keep Milwaukee Beautiful

Alderman Ashanti Hamiltoninvites the community to join him THIS SATURDAY(April 13) during two “pop-up” clean ups to beautify two areas of the city. The firstof the two clean-ups will be at 10:00 a.m. at the corner of Teutonia and Capitol, partnering with the Rufus King Neighborhood Association, Rufus King High School, Program the Parks, Keep Greater Milwaukee Beautiful and Wisconsin Community Services to clean up that intersection. The secondclean-up will begin at 1:00 p.m. on the 5300 block of N. 35thSt. to clean up the Thurston Woods Neighborhood, in partnership with the Thurston Woods Block Watch, Keeping Greater Milwaukee Beautiful, Program the Parks, and Wisconsin Community Services.

“After the winter thaw, neighborhoods across the City are living with the litter from an entire winter. However, neighbors can take control of their environment and that is what we are encouraging through our clean-ups this weekend. We invite residents to reach out to our office for assistance with planning a clean-up in your area so that beautification efforts can spread across Milwaukee,” Alderman Hamilton said.

What: “Pop up” clean-ups with Ald. Hamilton

When: Saturday, April 13 – First clean-up at 10:00 a.m. Second clean-up at 1:00 p.m.

Where: First clean-up – The corner of Teutonia and Capitol

Second clean-up – The 5300 block of N. 35thSt.