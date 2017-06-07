Junior High Teacher That Gave Offensive “Most Likely” Awards Has Been Fired

A Texas school teacher has been fired after ‘rewarding’ students with offensive ‘most likely’ certificates. You may remember the story about junior high school teacher giving out certificates to students deeming them as “most likely to become a terrorist” and “most likely to blend in with white people.” Well, needless to say, that teacher is no longer employed with the Houston school system.

The Anthony Aguirre Junior High teacher gave mock awards to many students including Lizeth Villanueva. Telling KHOU that the teacher thought it was a joke.

Villanueva said that the teacher signed different certificates like “most likely to cry for every little thing” and “most likely to become homeless.”

CBS News reported that the Channelview Independent School District disclosed in a statement issued Tuesday that it had parted with the junior high school teacher who gave the award to 13-year-old student Lizeth Villanueva and other mock awards to other students. The tersely worded statement said simply..

“We have concluded our investigation and the teacher responsible is no longer employed by the district.”

During the presentations of the mock awards, Sydney Caesar, also a student at Anthony Aguirre Junior High School, received an award that stated she was “Most Likely to Blend in With White People,” from the college-prep teacher Stacey Lockett.

The school system issued a statement about all of the mock awards that were given out and said:

“The Channelview Independent School District would like to emphasize that a recent incident where insensitive and offensive mock awards presented to students are in no way associated with the AVID College Readiness System or the AVID Center. Channelview ISD does not support this type of recognition under any circumstances and the placement of the AVID logo on these certificates was an error. At no time was the AVID program itself involved in this unfortunate incident. The AVID System is an outstanding college readiness model that has led to continued high levels of student achievement in Channelview ISD. AVID’s system has benefited hundreds of thousands of students worldwide since 1984. Working together with the AVID Center, Channelview ISD’s AVID system provides intensive support to students with tutorials, positive peer groups, and college-readiness skills. Channelview ISD would like to reassure the community that this incident does not reflect the many good things going on in our district. The district does not condone the incident that occurred and we are taking this matter very seriously.”

Lizeth Villanueva told CBS News that the teacher did no care about how the awards may have hurt the students’ feeling.

“She said that some people might get offended, but she doesn’t really care about our feelings,” Lizeth said.

The school district stated that several teachers had received undisclosed discipline.

