Just Announced! Arrested Development at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery Street Fest

Just Announced! Arrested Development at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery Street Fest

GRAND OPENING STREET PARTY

  • MAY 13, 2017
  • 1:00 – 7:00PM

LOCATION INFO

  • PABST MILWAUKEE BREWERY
  • 1037 W JUNEAU AVE
  • MILWAUKEE, WI 3233

Grand Opening Street Festival! FREE entry

DETAILS

Featuring beer, food, live music, live art, games, and DJ Marcus Doucette spinning between bands
All ages to enter, 21+ to drink
N. 11th St and W. Juneau ave (street closure)

Outdoor stage featuring live music by:

Arrested Development
IshDARR
New Age Narcissism (w/ Lex Allen, Siren and Lorde Fredd33)
Hugh Masterson (of Hugh Bob and the Hustle)
Masked Intruder
D’Amato
Abby Jeanne

Live screen printing featuring designs by:

Milwaukee Home
MODA3
Wiskullsin
Orchard Street Press
Redwall Screen Printing

