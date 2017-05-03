Just Announced! Arrested Development at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery Street Fest

DETAILS

Featuring beer, food, live music, live art, games, and DJ Marcus Doucette spinning between bands

All ages to enter, 21+ to drink

N. 11th St and W. Juneau ave (street closure)

Outdoor stage featuring live music by:

Arrested Development

IshDARR

New Age Narcissism (w/ Lex Allen, Siren and Lorde Fredd33)

Hugh Masterson (of Hugh Bob and the Hustle)

Masked Intruder

D’Amato

Abby Jeanne

Live screen printing featuring designs by:

Milwaukee Home

MODA3

Wiskullsin

Orchard Street Press

Redwall Screen Printing

RSVP on facebook: