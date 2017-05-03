Just Announced! Arrested Development at Pabst Milwaukee Brewery Street Fest

GRAND OPENING STREET PARTY
- MAY 13, 2017
- 1:00 – 7:00PM
LOCATION INFO
- PABST MILWAUKEE BREWERY
- 1037 W JUNEAU AVE
- MILWAUKEE, WI 3233
Grand Opening Street Festival! FREE entry
DETAILS
Featuring beer, food, live music, live art, games, and DJ Marcus Doucette spinning between bands
All ages to enter, 21+ to drink
N. 11th St and W. Juneau ave (street closure)
Outdoor stage featuring live music by:
Arrested Development
IshDARR
New Age Narcissism (w/ Lex Allen, Siren and Lorde Fredd33)
Hugh Masterson (of Hugh Bob and the Hustle)
Masked Intruder
D’Amato
Abby Jeanne
Live screen printing featuring designs by:
Milwaukee Home
MODA3
Wiskullsin
Orchard Street Press
Redwall Screen Printing
RSVP on facebook:
Leave a Reply