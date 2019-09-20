Just One More Ministry Plans “Food Giveaway” from Back of Van, through City of Milwaukee on Saturday, September 21

WHAT: Just One More Ministry (JOMM) – who accepts donated food that would be otherwise thrown away from restaurants, caterers, fairs & festivals, and grocery stores – will be giving away free meals and groceries across Milwaukee’s north side.

JOMM is doing this in celebration of moving from their rented warehouse in downtown Wauwatosa to their newly acquired 24,000 square foot building in Glendale. The move includes a large expansion of freezer and cooler space. JOMM is also hoping to raise awareness about the importance of rescuing food and redistributing it to those less fortunate through this event.

JOMM has been growing annually at 40-50% each of the past 3 years, and expects to distribute over 1.8 million pounds of rescued food to the those less fortunate in Greater Milwaukee in 2019. JOMM was most recently recognized as a 2019 finalist / award winner of the Impact 100 Milwaukee grant, where they received a $100,000 grant which helped them to relocate to their new Glendale warehouse.

WHEN: 9 am to 12 noon on Saturday, September 21, 2019

WHERE: Planned stops:

35th & Wisconsin – 9:00 a.m.

35th & Wright – 9:30 a.m.

27th & Center – 10:15 a.m.

17th & Locust – 10:45 a.m.

ONSITE CONTACT: D. J. Rodrian, Fundraising Chairman, 414-322-1301, [email protected] / Chris Capper, Executive Director, 414-292-5112

According to Chris Capper, executive director, “We are looking forward to giving out high quality donated, ‘rescued food’, directly to families in neighborhoods where the need is greatest. This is a natural expansion of our current programs that provide thousands of meals per month distributed through local charities.”

It is estimated that 40% of all the food in the US is wasted. Just One More Ministry currently accepts donated food from dozens of Greater Milwaukee restaurants, caterers, fairs & festivals, and grocery stores – including Saz’s, Johnsonville, State Fair, and Walmart. This food that would otherwise be thrown away is then packaged into family meals by JOMM staff and volunteers. The meals are then picked up weekly by over 70 Milwaukee non-profits who serve families, homeless, veterans, and the elderly.

Just One More Ministry, Inc. (JOMM) was founded in 2010 It is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide regular, nutritious meals for Milwaukee’s poor, using “rescued food”. For more information about Just One More Ministry, visit www.jomministry.org.