K Michelle Rocks The All Black Party!

One of the Largest events of the year, took place This last Saturday November 23rd! The All Black Affair, which took place downtown at the beautiful Wisconsin Center. There have been many request by Milwaukee natives to have an event this big in The city. Put on by Jammin 98.3 & the LRSE team, they heard the requests of many and in their words “we plan on giving you everything that you’ve been waiting for and more.” There were people all around the city dressed and elegant black gowns, and damper suits for a night of peaceful “turnt up” fun. Guest from around the country and fans came for the event, and to see people national recording artist known and TV star K. Michelle perform. Rocking her signature long red hair and, upscale gowns, she gave all who attended more than they paid for. Thank you to all who made the event possible.