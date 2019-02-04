Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and the History Of Black Candidates

“What a time to be alive!” One of Hip-hop superstar Drakes many memorable lyrics, which is what man were saying 11 years ago. In 2008 when Barack took the helm as our 44thPresident, he swooned his way his way into our hearts with his powerful speeches, charisma and overall professionalism at the position. After he won a second term did it truly sink in that we had a Black man at President, but it seems just as we got comfortable it came to an end. History is what we experienced leaving most with the question, will we ever see it again? Not only was he the first Black president, but the first to ever get past the nomination stage. It was just in 1964 when African Americans were allowed to run in primaries, but even so never have there been a stronger candidate.

No disrespect to the late Frederick Douglass, who became the first Black nominee in 1848 or Jesse Jackson who ran in 1984. Both man faced social obstacles and were never expected to win the election. There have been multiple names on the ballots from smaller parties with again no real expectation to win, but after 3 years of being removed from arguably the best President we ever seen and many loosing hope that we will see a Black President again, not one but two strong candidates have emerge both of African descent.

The names of Senators Cory Booker and Kamala Harris have become household names and rightfully so. Both Senators have had stellar political and professional careers in their own right, but it is their latest announcement as Presidential candidates that have them in the news. Harris a senator in California since 2017 has as Attorney General for the state from 2011 to 2017, and District Attorney in San Francisco from 2004 to 2011. A Graduate of Howard University in California Hastings school of Law said

“The core of my campaign is the people.”

Booker from New Jersey since 2013 also served on the Municipal Council from 1998 to 2002. Perhaps his most notable moments included being a part of special council that limited the powers of Donald Trump.

Both African American and highly educated individuals who look to unseat number 45 and bring integrity back to the position, do your research and vote when it is time.