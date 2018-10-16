Kanye West, Kim K and the Link between Racial Discrimination among African American Women

Superstar rap artist, producer and fashion guru Kanye West is known across the globe. As an artist he has crushed billboard charts, dating back to older albums like College Dropoutand the Graduation. He has produced hits for many powerhouse artists like Mariah Carey and Little Wayne. If you ever have an extra $1,000 or more to spend, you have a shot to land one of the most coveted shoes on the market, The Yeezys designed by Kanye and made by Adidas.

A recent study was done at the University of Berkeley; in which researchers examined the relationship between racial discrimination, and disease among African American women. The study consisting of 208 women, who are middle aged, was done in San Francisco.

Amani Allen, an associate professor of community health sciences, spoke on the correlation between discrimination and diseases, and offers up some suggestions to combat it.

“We need to think about the determinants of health in different ways. They are not just access to care, genetics or even socioeconomic position. We need to look at the socioeconomic position. We need to look at the social conditions of people’s day-to-day lives, and how we might improve those conditions so that every person, regardless of their race, their gender or anything else, has equitable opportunity to live optimally. Unequal treatment is bad for health.

Allen goes to say “We know that African American women suffer disproportionately from chronic disease, and we know a lot about what contributes to these diseases.”

Researchers have deemed Milwaukee, the number one most segregated city in the United States in terms of living areas, and also worse place to raise an African American child. According to Dhs.Wisconsin.Gov, African American women as well as men have higher chances of accumulating life threaten conditions like heart disease and stroke.

With discrimination in housing, heath care, job placements the list goes on, the link between stresses in inequality is evident. Known for their strength, the “old” Kanye said it best it his hit single it all falls down “and she be dealing with some issues that you would not believe.” The alarming fact is, with out proper health care, or time to visit a hospital for anything other than their child’s health if she has one, they may be unaware of any health crisis. Let us comfort our loved ones, and urge them to visit hospitals regularly.