On Sunday October 13th, 2019 the Milwaukee Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity held their 2019 Kappa League Kick off. The parents and kappa league members were invited to a social kick off at Lisa McKay kitchen 944 N. 33rd st on the Potawatomi Campus. It was well attended and the young men had and opportunity to meet their mentors and learn about the program for the 2019 fiscal year. The Kappa League program is a year round program consisting of nine two-hour sessions that emphasize Leadership, critical thinking, social action for social good, academic success, and so much more designed for young males 6th to 12 grade. If you are interested in joining contact the Kappa League chairman Kim A. Robinson at 414-322-1927 or email [email protected]you can also visit our national website www.kappaleague.com to learn more about the program.