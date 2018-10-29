Keep Fighting Millennials

Have you ever been in a situation that made you feel like it’s everyone’s fault but yours? Have you ever talked yourself into believing that you truly tried your best and you were free from the blame? Have you ever made a promise that you didn’t keep? Have you ever said to yourself, “I would never do something like that,” only to find yourself in that exact scenario?

Speechless. And there you were with nothing to say. No excuse to justify the damage that has been done. The only feeling there is, is the one that seems not to exist. Numb. But then numb turns to bitter. Bitter turns to non-existent. Once reality sets in the question then becomes concern.

Why did this happen? Why did things go the way that it did? Why does life seem to toss you around as if you’re a piece of paper stuck in the midst of a tornado? Around and around you go. Nothing seems to go as planned. You’re ready to give up because life just isn’t what you want it to be.

Reality of it is, it may your fault and unless you can accept that, you cannot effectively move forward. Until you can look yourself in the eye after all the pain and say, “I contributed to this storm,” you will not move forward.

Overcoming is about taking responsibility. It’s about having enough courage to stop the pointing and instead taking the blame. Unless you are willing to be honest with yourself about who you are and the mistakes you’ve made, you aren’t willing to grow. You are holding back your own destiny. You are slowing down your own success.

Everyone goes through hard times. Everyone makes mistakes. That’s what life’s about. Without problems and downfalls there would be no greatness; for what would separate the two? Don’t force yourself to believe that you’re perfect. Don’t force yourself to believe you will ever be. You won’t. But through perseverance and grit you will be phenomenal.

Through your consistency, you will win your battles. Every day you will learn more and more. You will gain much knowledge, much strength, and lots of wisdom. You will get through better than ever as long as you believe it. Know that if you never give up, you will never lose. Choose to go out with a fight. This storm might have the ability to beat you up, but it does not have the capability to kill you.

Go Millennials Go!