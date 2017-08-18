Kevin Durant on Visiting the White House if Warriors Win NBA Finals: “I Won’t do That. I Don’t Respect Who’s in Office.”

Although the White House has not officially invited The Golden State Warriors, if they win against The Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, Kevin Durant will not be in attendance if the invitation is extended.

Like many others, Durant simply does not support nor condone anything our 45th President has been doing since elected.

“Nah, I won’t do that,” Durant said Thursday during an interview with ESPN. “I don’t respect who’s in office right now.”

Strong words from a powerful and influential public figure and lucky for him, Durant feels like more public figures who have power and influence over fans, admirers etc… should start speaking up and setting examples for the people to follow.

“For us to move forward, we need more athletes and people of power and influence to come out and speak,” Durant continued. “It’s great to see a lot of athletes coming together and trying to direct a positive path for a lot of kids and a lot of people in this country who look up to us.”

Trump’s response to the unfortunate situation that took place in Charlottesville, Va. has brought up many opposing viewpoints and harsh perspectives. (Trump supports white supremacy.)

“I just wanted to sit back and analyze everything and gather my thoughts,” Durant said. “I wanted to say something immediately, but I definitely want to be the voice of where I come from and people who have come from my neighborhood and deal with oppression.” He also added. “I’m representing a lot of people,” Durant explained to ESPN. “As far as what’s going on in our country, for one, as an athlete, you have to commend Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, CP3 [and] Dwyane Wade for starting that conversation last year. Russell Westbrook also said something in his speech. A lot [of] guys with platforms have drove the conversation in a good direction. And what’s going on in Charlottesville, that was unfathomable.”

Durant believes that his voice is going to be heard by not attending any White House affairs.

Although the Steve Kerr has asked his players to consider a visit “out of respect for the office itself.” Durant said. “That’s just me personally, but if I know my guys well enough, they’ll all agree with me.”

Ultimately it is the players’ decision.

Sources: Scott Rafferty ( Rolling Stone) Jordan Fabian (The Hill)