Keyshia Coles and Angela Winbush join talent line-up for 29th Annual African Festival of the Arts (AFA)

Tickets available now for the celebration of African arts and culture that also features Twista, Seun Kuti & Shaggy, Shawnna, Chosen Few, and “Stepping Under the Stars” hosted by Ken Bedford

(CHICAGO)– August 5, 2018 – Africa International House USA, Inc. (AIH ) today announced that Keyshia Colewill join Twistaand Shawnnaon the Dee Parmer Woodtor Main Stage on Saturday, September 1. Angela Winbushtakes the Main Stage on Monday, September 3, along with Shaggy. Advanced tickets are now on sale for $15 by visiting https://www.aihusa.org/afa-tickets/. Tickets include all of the festival activities, stages, pavilions and children’s activities, in addition to the world class musical entertainment.

Cole was first introduced to the music industry at the tender age of 12, and audiences first recognized her as a solo artist with the debut of her first studio album, “The WayIt Is”in 2005. The platinum-selling Cole has had a string of hit singles throughout her professional career. As a reality star she has had three separate reality shows since 2006, where fans were able to see the behind the scenes aspects of her family life. While other artists may be portrayed as diva-like, Coles has maintained a down-to-Earth quality that has only further ingratiated her to fans. Among the top ten songs by Keyshia Cole you’re likely to hear at this year’s AFA are “Love”, “Trust and Believe”, “I Should Have Cheated” and “I Remember.”

Singer, songwriter, keyboardist, and producer Angela Winbush‘s credentials include solo hits such as her R&B number one “Angel”; hits as half of the singing duo René & Angela and their hits “Save Your Love (For #1)” and “Your Smile”; and hits she wrote for Stephanie Mills and the Isley Brothers. Besides Rene Moore, Winbush’s early collaborators included Rufus’ bassist Bobby Watson, engineer/producer Bruce Swedien, and George Duke.

On Sunday, September 2nd, Seun Kuti (son of activist Fela Kuti) and his Egypt 80 Band will bring their AfroBeat sound to Washington Park. Also, on the bill for Sunday night are the Chosen Few DJs; and Mr. Boombastic, the one and only Shaggy, will close out the festival on Monday. Additionally, rap artist, and daughter of Blues legend Buddy Guy, “Shawnna”will take the stage on September 1 and Ken Bedfordwill host “Steppin’ Under the Stars”on Friday August 31st.

For 29 years, the highly-anticipated event— one of the largest and longest-running festivals in the Midwest focused on African art and culture draws tens of thousands of people to its long-standing home in Washington Park. The Festival opens from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday – Monday.

Tickets for these performances are included in the price of festival admission and may be purchased now beginning at $15. Click herefor advanced purchases.

The AFA is held annually over Labor Day Weekend, where the Festival grounds come alive as Washington Park is transformed into an African village. Visitors are transported across the Diaspora with interactive engagements, vibrant drumming, museum quality and collectible artifacts, colorful and rich, hand-woven fabric and textiles, and other program spaces.

Interactive spaces include: Drum & Afro-Folk Village, Children and Family Pavilion, African Heritage Pavilion, African Spirituality, Wellness (Health) Village, Author & Book Pavilion, Fine Art Pavilion, Food Court, and the African Marketplace.

. Follow the AFA Experience on Twitter,Facebookand Instagramusing #AFAChi.