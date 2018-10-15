King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio Gallery Night and Day

The King Drive Commons Gallery and Studio… of African Diaspora Arts and Culture, presents Gallery Night and Day themed… WHAT TIME IS IT… Compared to What? Friday, October 19, 5:30 pm to 9 pm and October 20, Saturday, 12 noon to 2 pm located at 2775 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive



This exhibit gives us an inspiring reflection of the artistic talent and creativity of artist Darron Reed and his unique hand-crafted Wall Clocks that do more than just tell time. India McMiller, artist photographer, who specializes in portraits through the eye of her camera lens and makes time stand still as she captures the most insightful images of one’s personality and soul.

Accompanying this exhibit on Friday night is live music featuring R&B singer Joe Jordan along with his Soul Trio with excerpts from singer Marvin Gaye and the Literary Arts by Spoken Word Poet… Ms. Destiny Fletcher.

Audience participation is encouraged through a historical lecture/discussion on musician Les McCann, a Jazz /Soul Jazz pianist. Our exhibit/program is designed to educate, heal the soul and present historical cultural awareness.

Culinary delights will be presented by Pas Da Peas Catering.

Directed and Curated by Co-Founder

Marquita Edwards

Free Event- Open to Public

This event is sponsored by Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation and the Bader Philanthropies Inc.

Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation