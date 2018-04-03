Knock Hunger out of the Park with “5 for $5” Burger Deal

The wait is over as the new-look Milwaukee Brewers are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals for their home opener. With the Crew back in-action, that means the return of another Milwaukee staple, the famous “5 for $5” burger deal at George Webb Restaurants.

While this season brings a few lineup changes for the ball club, the popular “5 for $5” burger deal stays the same. When the team scores five or more runs – home or away, win or lose – all 30 George Webb locations will offer five burgers for $5 through midnight the following day.

In 1948, George Webb opened his first restaurant on the corner of Ogden and Van Buren in Milwaukee and has served fresh, made-to-order burgers to baseball fans ever since. This year, the restaurant celebrates its 70th anniversary and continues to honor a bold pledge from its founder.

In the 1940’s, George Webb predicted the team would win 12 games in a row, and when that happened, he would provide free burgers to fans. Although it took some time, his prediction finally came true in 1987 as the Crew tore through the competition on their way to a 13-game winning streak. Afterwards, the company served almost 170,000 free hamburgers to the best baseball fans in the country.

“It’s an incredible feeling to celebrate 70 years of business and we are especially grateful to all of the local community members who have supported us since 1948,” said Ryan Stamm, vice president of George Webb Restaurants. “After all these years, we remain committed to our promise of free hamburgers and will have the grill ready for when the team wins 12 straight games.”

ABOUT GEORGE WEBB RESTAURANTS

George Webb was founded in 1948, with its first location being the corner of Ogden and Van Buren streets in Milwaukee. Now there are 30 locations throughout Milwaukee, Brookfield, Cedarburg, Franklin, Germantown, Greenfield, Hales Corners, Hartford, Kenosha, Menomonee Falls, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Peshtigo, Racine, Sussex, Waukesha, Wauwatosa, and West Bend. Known for having two clocks in each store and serving breakfast 24/7, George Webb has a wide range of menu items featuring fresh Wisconsin products.