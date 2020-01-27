Kobe the Great Killed in Helicopter Crash

Yesterday abcnews.com and many others released statements declaring NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. They were found in Calabasas, California amongst other victims who were involved. It’s been confirmed through ESPN that the helicopter took off right around 9:06a.m. and the police received the first 911 call at 9:47a.m.

Devastating— Especially to know that less than 12 hours prior to, Kobe was giving Lebron James his props for beating his record.

“Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 🏾 #33644,” he says as he passes the torch on Twitter.

Gigi, 13, was said to be a sweet girl, very ambitious and gifted like her father. Many of us have seen their bond together and the obvious passion that came with the love Kobe had via social media. But to put this to rest like this just doesn’t seem right.

Kobe, 41, has been such a hero to many and an influence to anyone who has ever played the game of basketball. We all know that hands down, like him or not, he was literally one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Kobe was one of the finest team players. He dropped buckets and I mean BUCKETS but what he stood by most was his TEAM. He loved his team. He loved his coaches. And he was loved by many!

Many people have spoken out with a loss of words to say; for he touched many people.

Shaq says, “Kobe was so much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I would hug his children like they were my own and he would embrace my kids like they were his. His baby girl Gigi was born on the same day as my youngest daughter Me’Arah.”

Kevin Hart says, “I have no words.. All I have is real tears.. This is beyond heartbreaking.”

My heart goes out to his beautiful wife and family, teammates, and fans. This fatal crash was so unexpected its surreal. I pray the family finds peace and that love surrounds them. Gigi and Kobe Bryant will never be forgotten. Kobe the Great he was; Kobe the Great he’ll always be. Legends NEVER die.