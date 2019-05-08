Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station Return to Summerfest 2019

Families save with free admission on Kohl’s Family Day on Sunday, June 30

MILWAUKEE, WI (May 8, 2019) – Summerfest , presented by American Family Insurance, is partnering with Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) for the ninth year to provide families with free admission to the festival during Kohl’s Family Day and hands-on activities for children of all ages at the Kohl’s Captivation Station throughout the 11-day festival.

As part of Kohl’s Family Day, on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 12 – 3 p.m., the ﬁrst 2,500 festivalgoers who donate three nutritious non-perishable food items will receive one free admission ticket, valid for the day and time of the promotion only. The Hunger Task Force will distribute the non-perishable food items to Milwaukee-area children, families and seniors. Suggested items include: canned chicken or tuna, fruits canned in 100% juice and low sodium vegetables.

“Kohl’s is proud to continue our partnership with Summerfest to offer families free access to one of Milwaukee’s most iconic festivals while at the same time helping to gather food items for Hunger Task Force,” said Jen Johnson, Kohl’s senior vice president, corporate communications. “We are also excited to bring back the Kohl’s Captivation Station which creates opportunities for families to participate in hands-on, educational activities together and enjoy engaging performances from some of Milwaukee’s best-in-class organizations all festival long.”

The Kohl’s Captivation Station, located on the south end of Henry Maier Festival Park, will be open from 12 – 7 p.m. every day of Summerfest. Attendees are invited to participate in a variety of free interactive activities, including:

Kohl’s Color Wheels , an art-making experience presented by the Milwaukee Art Museum

Kohl’s Design It! Mobile Lab , unique do-it-yourself projects highlighting design led by Discovery World staff

Kohl’s Wild Theater , conservation-themed theatrical performances from the Zoological Society of Milwaukee

Kohl’s Building Blocks Program a Penfield Children’s Center initiative that promotes the health and positive development of children and celebrates their unique abilities

a Penfield Children’s Center initiative that promotes the health and positive development of children and celebrates their unique abilities MPM & Kohl’s on the Move , an exhibit with real artifacts and specimens from the Milwaukee Public Museum

Children and families can also enjoy entertaining performances from Mad Science, Comedy Sportz, Join In and Dance, and more at the Kohl’s Captivation Station. Schedules for the Kohl’s Captivation Station are available at Summerfest.com and in the festival brochure.