Last Call for Spring: It’s Not Too Late to Enroll at MATC for Next Semester

Considering enrolling in college for Spring 2020? You can still enroll in some Milwaukee Area Technical College for spring semester. Take care of everything at our “Last Call for Spring” sessions from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 11 and 25 in the Welcome Centers at all four campuses.

Sessions will be held at:

MATC Downtown Milwaukee Campus, first floor, Student Center, 700 W. State St.

MATC Mequon Campus, first floor atrium, A Building, 5555 W. Highland Rd.

MATC Oak Creek Campus, first floor atrium, A Building, 6665 S. Howell Ave

MATC West Allis, Room 114, 1200 S. 71st St.

For your best opportunity, visit fafsa.gov and make sure you have completed your 2019-20 financial aid application. If you are new to MATC, bring your official high school transcripts. Start or finish an application, meet with an adviser and register for classes all in one session.

Call the Recruitment Office at 414-297-6228 if you have questions about MATC’s more than 150 academic programs and transfer options with more than 35 four year colleges and universities.

Wisconsin’s largest technical college and the most diverse two-year institution in the Midwest, Milwaukee Area Technical College is a key driver of southeastern Wisconsin’s economy and has provided innovative education in the region since 1912. More than 35,000 students per year attend the college’s four campuses and community-based sites or learn online. MATC offers affordable and accessible education and training opportunities that empower and transform lives in the community. The college offers more than 150 academic programs; transfer options leading to bachelor’s degrees with more than 35 four-year colleges and universities. Overwhelmingly, MATC graduates build careers and businesses in southeastern Wisconsin. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the national standard for academics and student services.