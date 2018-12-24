Okay so Christmas is a day away and you have to grab some last minute gifts. You may be worried because you’re not the best gift giver but you know that you must get the job done. No worries at all. Here’s a list of gifts that are simple and inexpensive.

1. Sweaters

First off, at this time of year, everyone loves sweaters and hoodies. Whether it’s name brand, casual, or even a ugly sweater, the style doesn’t matter. It’s a gift they’re sure to love.

2. Candy

Get candy and lots of it. Fill a Christmas stocking or grab a box of chocolates. Either way, it’s a go.

3. Wine/Liquor

Spending a few extra bucks on a bottle of wine could go a long way. The key here is to know the person you’re gifting.

4. Candles

Candles are life. They smell amazing and are great for relaxing. They set the mood and create a special experience. Add some candles to the list.

5. Scarf, Hat, and Gloves Set

We all know how cold it is in the Midwest and you can bet your bottom dollar that it’s only about to get colder. This gift is a gift of love. It’s simple but make it fancy.

6. Coffee/Tea

The next best thing is coffee and tea at this time of year. Even hot cocoa can do the trick when added to a small gift bag.

7. Framed Photo/Canvas

There’s never a wrong time to highlight memories and gift expressions. Blow up a cute picture or create a nice art piece. Gift with love.

8. Socks

Holiday socks are one of the best stocking fillers. Adding Christmas socks to the list will put a smile on their face.

9. Personalized Apparel

There are many printing shops around the city with a same day turn around. Grab a hoodie or t shirt and make it special. You could even grab materials and make it at home. They’ll love it.

10. Roses/Flowers

Nothing says I appreciate you like rose pedals, candles, and wine. Show your love. Do something special for your significant other. Take them out even if it’s to a restaurant and have the roses/flowers waiting their for her when your arrive along with a bottle of wine.

Whatever gifts you decide to give, even if it’s last minute make it special.