Lea V Poetry Leading the Community

Talent is something our city is full of, whether with or without exposure. There’s so many gifted people who seem to not get as much light as others for some reason. Nonetheless they are out there making a change, sowing into people’s lives one seed at a time.

For instance, one of Milwaukee’s most hidden gems is surely on the road to success. Her name is Lea V. Hortman but many know her as Lea V Poetry. Lea is a very active community leader, business woman, woman of God, and mentor to many.

As the Founder of Under My Wing Inc and vigorous poet, Lea is dedicated to serving our community and the people in it. Under My Wing, Inc. is a nonprofit organization providing mentoring services to middle and high school girls between the ages of 11-18. The overall mission is to foster a safe environment for girls, to cultivate and educate them on how to be successful.

Lea has conducted workshops and events in and outside of schools. Hortman focuses on character building, relationship building, and life skills. This year she launch her very first book entitled “No Edits”. The book was designed to empower others through her deep writings.

“My overall mission is to impact people, not to impress them,” Lea says passionately as she explains her struggle growing up always expected to impress others. “You don’t know you make an impact until later,” says Hortman as she elaborates on sowing seeds.

For many years Lea has made it her business to be a positive force in our city. She truly has a genuine heart

and is willing to help anyone who truly wants it. Her courage to stand up against her past circumstances has gotten her where she is today and it surely will take her extremely far in the future.

Lea V Poetry, I’d like to personally thank you for all of your work, kindness, vision, and dedication to execute that you pour into this city. We are definitely grateful to have a blessing like you right here in our city. Keep it up!