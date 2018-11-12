Leaf Rake Out Deadline

Rake Your Leaves into the Street by Thursday, November 15, 2018

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) reminds residents that they have through November 15th to rake their leaves into the curb lanes for pick-up by the Department of Public Works (DPW). DPW Sanitation crews currently are collecting leaves and will make one last sweep of all City neighborhoods after November 15, weather permitting. Significant snowfall will curtail leaf collection operations for the season.

Important reminder: Rake your leaves into the curb lane – one (1) foot away from the curb. Make sure to keep leaves away from storm drains and sewer grates. Do not put leaves in paper or plastic bags –keep them loose.

NOTE: It takes about two weeks for leaf collection operations to cycle through the entire City. After the final leaf pick-up cycle, residents are encouraged to mulch their leaves and leave them on their lawn, compost them, or take them to a City Drop-Off Center for composting.

Leaves and brush, along with other yard waste, are banned from landfills and must not be placed in garbage or recycling carts. DPW collects leaves, brush and yard waste separately from garbage and composts it, which conserves natural resources while saving the City money.

More tips for a successful fall leaf collection: