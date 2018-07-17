Learn about Medicare at Security Health Plan seminars in southeastern Wisconsin

Individuals who will soon be eligible for Medicare are invited to learn how Medicare plans offered by Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., can help them afford and receive the best quality health care and services.

Free Medicare seminars are being held in July and August in southeastern Wisconsin. These seminars provide important information for individuals who will soon turn 65 years of age or have become eligible for Medicare for other reasons.

Security Health Plan’s array of Medicare options includes Medicare Advantage HMO plans, Secure Saver Medicare Medical Savings Account and Medicare Supplement. Unique features of each plan will appeal to Medicare beneficiaries based on their budget and lifestyle choices. For instance, certain plans include Medicare Part D prescription drug coverage, worldwide coverage for accidents and emergencies, low or no monthly premiums, or coverage for eyeglasses, hearing aids and dental care.

At the seminars, Security Health Plan representatives will discuss the advantages of each plan type and explain when people are allowed to enroll, what is and is not covered, plan premiums and out-of-pocket costs. Area seminars are scheduled as follows.

CITY: Milwaukee

DATE: July 30

TIMES: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West, 2303 N. Mayfair Road

CITY: Watertown

DATE: August 1

TIMES: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Holiday Inn Express, 101 Aviation Way

CITY: Pewaukee

DATE: August 9

TIMES: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. & 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Holiday Inn, N14 W24140 Tower Place

Register for a seminar online at www.securityhealth.org/seminar . If you are unable to attend a seminar, you can find more information about 2018 Medicare plans online at www.securityhealth.org/medicar e18 .

You can also call Security Health Plan seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to register for a seminar, request an appointment or get more information about Medicare plans at 1-844-637-7707. Outside of these hours and on weekends from April 1-Sept. 30, please leave a voicemail and we will return your call the next business day. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please call TTY 711.

Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation or health status. ATTENTION: If you speak a language other than English, language assistance services, free of charge, are available to you. Call 1-877-998-0998 (TTY: 711). ATENCIÓN: Si habla español, tiene a su disposición servicios gratuitos de asistencia lingüística. Llame al 1-877-998-0998 (TTY: 711). LUS CEEV: Yog tias koj hais lus Hmoob, cov kev pab txog lus, muaj kev pab dawb rau koj. Hu rau 1-877-998-0998 (TTY: 711).