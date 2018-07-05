LEAVE NO TRACE-opens Milwaukee on Friday, July 13

LEAVE NO TRACE is the latest haunting film from Debra Granik (the Academy Award-nominated Winter’s Bone, Stray Dog, Down to the Bone), a moody, mysterious, and mesmerizing exploration of an unexpected existence on the edge.

A teenage girl, Tom (breakout newcomer Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie), and her veteran father Will (Ben Foster of Hell or High Water andThe Messenger) have lived undetected for years in Forest Park, a vast woods on the edge of Portland, Oregon. A chance encounter leads to their discovery and removal from the park and into the charge of a social services agency. They try to adapt to their new surroundings, until a sudden decision sets them on a perilous journey into the wilderness seeking complete independence and forcing them to confront their conflicting desire to be part of a community and fierce need to live apart.

Running Time: 109 minutes

Rating: PG

#LeaveNoTrace

www.LeaveNoTrace.Movie