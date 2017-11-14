Leaves & Life: We Thank You!

I watched a leaf drop from the tree, it fell almost silently.

And cradled into a puddle, submerged from the rain,

But lifted, laboriously, to fly again.

I wondered how could it move again, wet, heavy, how did it rise?

Yes, as it flew once more into the skies.

Like a determined baby bird, just testing its wings,

The leaf was afloat, bellowing over many things.

It settled amidst a bend in the road, where trash, leaves and clutter,

Made it look like it could not go further.

When a gust of wind lifted it once more, and that same leaf was now a-flutter.

It drifted, in gusts til my eyes could not longer see it…

But I knew it would travel again. Yes, its edges had shriveled a bit,

But it coasted to places known only by HE who made it.

Then, the wind and the rain, and the remnants of the leaf, settled in the sunshine,

Rippled from wear, but definitively a glow! YES, gleaming, divine!

Like leaves and life and Thanksgiving and God. Divine wonders. All mine!!

Thank you Lord for the leaf. And my life. I Rise… Rebound…I Live…thanks to YOU!

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Patricia O’Flynn Pattillo… 11/14/17