Legislation addressing lead service lines, plans to maintain & reconstruct city alleys, and to create better play spaces moved forward by committee

The Public Works Committee recently recommended the approval of legislation addressing key lead line issues for city property owners, the future maintenance and repair of city alleys, and facilitating the creation of better city play spaces for children and families.

Common Council File #191432 – originally a footnote that was adopted as part of the 2020 city budget in November – directs the Water Works Superintendent to collaborate with the Department of Administration-Budget and Management Division to provide recommendations on establishing a program to facilitate lead water service line replacements by owner-occupants who do not qualify for the city’s current cost-share program, said Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, the sponsor of the legislation.

“The City of Milwaukee can do a better job of replacing lead service lines by putting together a program that will allow more owner-occupants to take part in the city’s cost-share program, thus leading to more children and individuals being better protected from possible lead hazards,” Alderwoman Coggs said. “I think it is a good goal and I am hopeful it will be approved by the full Council so a plan can be brought forth by Milwaukee Water Works and the DOA.”

Common Council File #191433 – also originally a footnote that was adopted as part of the 2020 city budget in November – directs the Commissioner of Public Works to establish a plan to more effectively communicate to residents and businesses plans for underground, sewer, road and other city projects that may disturb lead water service lines, said Alderwoman Coggs, the sponsor of the legislation.

“Providing clear and timely public information about upcoming projects that may disturb lead service lines should be routine as the city does its due diligence, and I believe this should be standard practice by the Department of Public Works,” Alderwoman Coggs said.

Common Council File #191442 – yet another footnote that was adopted as part of the 2020 city budget in November – directs the Commissioner of Public Works to present a report to the Common Council on long-term plans for the maintenance and reconstruction of city alleys. Alderwoman Coggs, the sponsor of the legislation, said the need for such planning is exemplified as the city in recent years has allocated little or no funding for alley replacement and maintenance.

Another footnote that was adopted as part of the 2020 city budget in November — Common CouncilFile #191437 – directs the Department of Public Works and the Department of Administration to create and present a plan to the Common Council for activating city-owned play spaces. Alderwoman Coggs, the sponsor of the legislation, which is co-sponsored by Aldermen Michael J. Murphy and Robert J. Bauman, said the measure requests that a comprehensive plan be presented to the Council for using existing city and community resources to activate city-owned play spaces and encourage their use by children.

The full Common Council is expected to take up the legislation when it meets at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11th in the third floor Council Chamber at City Hall, 200 E. Wells St.

Other key legislation sponsored by Alderwoman Coggs taken up by the Public Works Committee today:

File #191355 – Resolution directing the Commissioners of the Department of Public Works and the Department of City Development to develop a plan for minimizing disruptions to local businesses during street construction (co-sponsored by Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II ).

The February 11th Common Council meeting will be televised live on the City Channel (Channel 25 on Spectrum Cable and on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99) in the City of Milwaukee. It can also be viewed via streaming video on the City website at milwaukee.gov/Channel25.