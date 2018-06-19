Letter from friend of Officer Irvine’s family ought to be a wake-up call for all of us

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan

June 18, 2018

This letter from a friend of the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Charles Irvine, Jr. is heartfelt and pulls no punches in seeking to hold certain public officials accountable for the current state of public safety and criminal justice in Milwaukee.

It was posted on social media and I am sharing it because I think it is important for every citizen to read. As you will see it speaks for itself in calling out public officials who have truly and completely lost touch with what is happening on our streets. With the poor decision-making and ineptitude we are seeing on the part of some of our so-called leaders, the real problems we face in Milwaukee are not being addressed and in some ways are being made worse.

I want to again offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Officer Irvine. They are devastated by the tragedy and my heart goes out to them. As the parent of a Milwaukee police officer I know how deep the hurt must be and I know well that we lost an outstanding member of the MPD family.

