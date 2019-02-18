Leverage Your Credit” Millennial Style with Deadria Garrett

It’s not often that you hear about millennials leveraging their credit but young legend, Deadria Garrett sure is making noise daily about the many ways to maximize your credit profile. Everyday Ms. Garrett is determined to inform others about their credit and how you can begin to improve and take control.

As a full time young entrepreneur, Deadria chooses to wake up and take charge of her day. Not just mentally, but physically and financially as well. Although credit is her niche, Deadria plans to tap into real estate soon as well. She’s extremely motivated and ambitious. Each day she arises and shares positive quotes and information with the intentions of encouraging others to restore and begin to utilize their credit for things that will put them in a better financial state, like generational wealth.

Deadria began her self-employment journey in network marketing. There she learned lots, she gained skills, and she found lots of value in the company. But after a while she realized that she didn’t want her paycheck contingent upon recruiting.

After deciding to take a detoured approach to her new vision of starting her own credit agency she became a mentee of a very well know credit specialist in the city. After getting under his wing she was exposed to a higher level of thinking in regards to credit.

Instead of seeing credit as bad debt, she began to see all the positives of having good credit. She learned that not all debt is bad debt. Sometimes utilizing your credit can literally leverage your lifestyle. For instance, with great credit you can purchase property or even apply for business loans. There’s no limit to what a positive credit profile can do for you.

As we know, in 2015, Milwaukee was listed on CBS News’ top 11 poorest cities in the US. We came in at number 2nd. Today we’re on the list at number 23. This means we’re progressing, but why? It’s simple, because of hard workers like Deadria who are absolutely dedicated to the financial literacy of our city. The more teaching we get the better we’ll get. As we understand more, we will then do better.

Deadria thank you for all of your great work to make our community a better place, financially. Best of wishes to you with each and every one of your dreams that you have lined up. The sky is definitely the limit!

Much love to you.