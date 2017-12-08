They say you will never make it out of the hood

Run, run to a place where you know there’s good

They say you will never own your business

Run, run to the people who’ll believe and be a witness

Little black boy, you are a target

For those who want to stop you, before you get started

Little black boy, they are afraid

That if you learn your history, you’ll have power forever and a day

They say you are a statistic

Run, run from the things found in their data analytics

They say you can’t learn in school

Run, run and tell them only school education alone breeds fools

Little black boy, there is so much to life

Beyond the rap music, drugs, beyond all the fights

Do you know there is an issue?

Locked away, everyday are little black boys just like you

Judged by the color of your skin

You must not give up, you must not give in

So, what your father was never home?

Do right by your kingdom, don’t follow his wrongs

They say you’ll never understand

What it’s like to grow in America, from a boy into a man

They try to scare your culture with their guns

Run little black boy, run, run, run

You must not let your anger control you

Little black boy, stay respectful and always responsible

Treat all women like the queens they are

For your very being came right from her parts.

They may have taken our history, our family, our pride

But the king that you are, shall not ever die.

If you ever find your back against the wall

Run, run to a place where you can get rid of it all

Keep peace within you, keep the light shining bright

You must not ever get discouraged, never give up this fight.