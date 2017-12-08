They say you will never make it out of the hood
Run, run to a place where you know there’s good
They say you will never own your business
Run, run to the people who’ll believe and be a witness
Little black boy, you are a target
For those who want to stop you, before you get started
Little black boy, they are afraid
That if you learn your history, you’ll have power forever and a day
They say you are a statistic
Run, run from the things found in their data analytics
They say you can’t learn in school
Run, run and tell them only school education alone breeds fools
Little black boy, there is so much to life
Beyond the rap music, drugs, beyond all the fights
Do you know there is an issue?
Locked away, everyday are little black boys just like you
Judged by the color of your skin
You must not give up, you must not give in
So, what your father was never home?
Do right by your kingdom, don’t follow his wrongs
They say you’ll never understand
What it’s like to grow in America, from a boy into a man
They try to scare your culture with their guns
Run little black boy, run, run, run
You must not let your anger control you
Little black boy, stay respectful and always responsible
Treat all women like the queens they are
For your very being came right from her parts.
They may have taken our history, our family, our pride
But the king that you are, shall not ever die.
If you ever find your back against the wall
Run, run to a place where you can get rid of it all
Keep peace within you, keep the light shining bright
You must not ever get discouraged, never give up this fight.
