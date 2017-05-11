Little Girl Calls Fake President Trump a Disgrace!

Did a little girl call President Donald Trump impersonator “A Disgrace?”

Yes! She did, and she really meant it.

The clip came from a Comedy Central series called “The President Show” starring a Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik.

Since then, there have been many people saying that the video was a fake and that the little girl was possibly and actor herself!

To come up to whom she believed to be Donald Trump and say what she said, the way she said it….. it may not have been staged. Her body language, facial expression and demeanor looked very real !

And while all the talk is going on whether or not the girl was staged, Fake Donald Trump, Anthony Atamanuik had a few things to say..

President Trump’s impersonator attended a Trump Tax Protest. Many Americans have been demanding that the real President Trump release his taxes.

The little girl was in the right place at the right time and whether or not she was staged or genuinely speaking her mind, she has got the whole world talking, and even more so agreeing !

The video posted by @Najahta of President Trump a “disgrace to the world” racked up more than 175,000 retweets.

Click to view full video

