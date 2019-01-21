Child molestation, Absentee fathers Dealt with at the “Live Your Truth Project” Created by Marrika Rodgers

In the year 1650, France was involved in a war called the Frondes in which, King Louis XIV was at war with the nobility over increased taxation. After the series of civil wars the nobility were humiliated, the fields were littered with dead bodies and those who experienced trauma. The Greek word originated in 1650 with a different meaning; as it was used to describe bodily injury. It was not until 1889 that the word was officially used as a psychiatric term. As it origins proves, Trauma can mean a variety of things and contrary to popular belief it does always involve a physical component. In the city of Milwaukee, a cycle of generational trauma has plagued the city for decades, and one local Therapist has had enough.

Trauma is now defined as a deeply disturbing experience that comes from many directions. Examples include: spending time in jail, absence of father or mother, to bullying, and more commonly than not to childhood molestation.

The Live Your Truth project was created by mental health clinician Marrika Rodgers to address the effects of trauma within families, and provide a space for healing through transparency.

Rodgers started the event off with a powerful declaration of purpose saying,

“Let us be clear! We are here to disrupt the cycle of toxic norms in families.”

A disturbing truth, as it was reported in multiple studies done in the Milwaukee Public Schools systems, is that two thirds of all students have experienced a traumatic event before he age pf 16. The event provided a setting conducive to the stories shared, with dimmed lights soft music and food; brave panelists were able to share their “truths” freely.

“When I was young seeds were planted early, I would receive extra pieces of candy with a hush do not tell anyone from a family member as a test. Not knowing I was being groomed to keep a bigger secret later on.” This was a heart breaking statement from young woman who describes child molestation within her family. A disgusting truth that happens in so many families that is unfairly kept a secret.

Another common theme in the families is the absence of fathers; one man describes his issues dealing with it.

“I remembered being labeled as ADHD and my mom was a big help in terms of not allowing the school systems to drug me.” This was a statement from a panelist who had problems still as a result of an absent father.

There is stigma within the African American community that therapy is not a cultural norm; we should deal with our issues ourselves, but the “what happens in the family stays in the family” mantra that so many follow is ruining our families from the inside out. Hurting people are all around us. Bless the heart of Marrika Rodgers who decided that enough is enough; we need to address the issues aggressively.