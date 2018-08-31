LIVESTREAM: Laying the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, to Rest

The funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, Mich. While the service is limited to friends and family. See the live stream of the funeral below.
Franklin died on August 16 at the age of 76 earlier this month following a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Here is the full list of speakers and performers slated to appear, according to Detroit’s WDIV4:
- 9:30-9:50 a.m.: Musical Prelude: Aretha Franklin Orchestra
- 9:50-10:00 a.m.: Lighting of Candles: Swanson Funeral Home, Inc.
- 10:00-10:20 a.m.: Processional: Clergy, Ministers and Family
- 10:20-10:25 a.m.: Prayer of Comfort: Dr. E.L. Branch, Pastor, Third New Hope Church
- 10:25-10:40 a.m.: Scripture of Comfort: 10:25 a.m.: Old Testament: Bishop T.D. Jakes, Potter’s House, Dallas 10:30 a.m.: New Testament: Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Triumph Church; 10:35 a.m.: The Psalm: Bishop P.A. Brooks, Pastor, New St. Paul Tabernacle Church
- 10:40-10:45 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- 10:45-10:49 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Faith Hill
- 10:49-11:03 a.m.: Remarks: 10:49 a.m.: Brenda Jones, City Council President, 10:51 a.m.: JoAnn Watson, Detroit City Council 10:53 a.m.:Mike Duggan, Mayor, City of Detroit 10:57 a.m.: Governor Rick Snyder, State of Michigan
- 11:03-11:08 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Ariana Grande
- 1108-11:13 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Clark Sisters
- 11:13-11:18 a.m: Acknowledgements and Condolences: Barbara Sampson
- 11:18-11:23 a.m.: Musical Tribute: The Williams Brothers & Vanessa Bell Armstrong
- 11:23-11:40 a.m.: Family Reflections: Vaughn, Cristal Victorie and Jordan Franklin
- 11:40-11:45 a.m.: Family Musical Tribute: Edward Franklin
- 11:45-11:50 a.m.: Obituary: Sabrina Owens
- 11:50-11:55 a.m.: Musical Tribute: Alice McAllister Tillman
- 11:55-12:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Audrey DuBois Harris
- 12:00-12:15 p.m.: Personal Remarks 12:00 p.m.: Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General 12:10 p.m.: Former President, William (Bill) Jefferson Clinton
- 12:15-12:19 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Pastor Shirley Caesar and Tasha Cobbs-Leonard
- 12:19-12:36 p.m.: Personal Reflections 12:19 p.m.: Greg Mathis, Retired Judge, 36th District Court, Detroit, MI 12:23 p.m.: Brenda Lawrence, State Representative, 14th Congressional District 12:27 p.m.:Rev. Donald L. Parsons, Logos Assembly Church, Chicago, IL 12:31 p.m.: Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder, National Action Network
- 12:36-12:41 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Chaka Khan
- 12:41-12:51 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Ron Isley
- 12:51 p.m.: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Founder/President Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition
- 1:00 p.m.: Dr. William J. Barber, II, Pastor, Greenleaf Christian Church, Goldsborough N.C.
- 1:05 p.m.: Rev. James Holley, Retired Pastor, New Light Missionary Baptist Church
- 1:10-1:15 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Fantasia Barrino-Taylor
- 1:15-1:30 p.m: Personal Reflections 1:15 p.m.: Tyler Perry 1:17 p.m.:Cicely Tyson, Actress 1:20 p.m.: Clive Davis, Chief Creative Officer, Sony Music 1:25 p.m.: Smokey Robinson, Recording Artist
- 1:30-1:34 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Paul Morton and Yolanda Adams
- 1:34-1:53 p.m.: Personal Reflections 1:34 p.m.: Mildred Gaddis, Radio Personality 1:38 p.m.: Isaiah Thomas, Former NBA Player, Detroit Pistons 1:42 p.m.: Ron Moten, Personal Friend, Franchise Owner, McDonald’s Restaurants 1:48 p.m.: Michael Eric Dyson, Professor of Sociology, Georgetown University
- 1:53-2:00 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Bishop Marvin Sapp and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
- 2:00-2:05 p.m.: Sermonic Selection: Jennifer Hudson
- 2:05-2:35 p.m.: Eulogy: Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., Pastor, Salem Baptist Church, Atlanta, GA
- 2:35-2:45 p.m.: Musical Tribute: Stevie Wonder joined by National Artists
- 2:45-3:00 p.m.: Recessional: Jennifer Holliday and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir
