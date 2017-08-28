Local AT&T Pioneer Volunteers to Donate Over 700 New Backpacks to Milwaukee Students

‘Tools for Learning Project’ Provides Backpacks Filled with School Supplies to Needy Students

MILWAUKEE, Friday, August 25, 2017 – As a new school year quickly approaches, a local volunteer group will donate over 700 new backpacks filled with school supplies for Milwaukee students during visits to seven schools on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

Each year, the AT&T Pioneers work to raise money to purchase backpacks and school supplies that are then donated to students as part of their “Tools for Learning Project.” Last year, the Pioneers donated over 650 new backpacks to seven schools in the Milwaukee area.

The Milwaukee schools receiving backpacks for students this year are: Clarke Street School; Keefe Avenue School; Westside Academy; Marvin E. Pratt Elementary; Franklin School; NOVA Middle & High School; and North Division High School.

The AT&T Pioneers are a local organization of employees and retirees who volunteer their time to various community causes.

Who: Local AT&T Wisconsin Pioneers

Milwaukee school staff

What: Donation of Over 700 New Backpacks to Milwaukee students

When: Thursday, August 31, 2017

Where: 10 a.m. – Marvin E. Pratt Elementary, 5131 N. Green Bay Avenue

10:30 a.m. – Franklin School, 2308 W. Nash Street

11:00 a.m. – Keefe Avenue School, 1618 W. Keefe Avenue

11:30 a.m. – Westside Academy I, 1945 N. 31st Street

12:00 p.m. – Clarke Street School, 2816 W. Clarke Street

1:00 p.m. – North Division High School, 1011 W. Center Street

1:30 p.m. – NOVA Middle & High School, 2320 W. Burleigh Street