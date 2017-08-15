Local Collaborative, The Gold Standard, Hosts Inaugural Black Tie Affair in Partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE – (August 15, 2017) – The Gold Standard will launch its inaugural Black Tie Affair on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Suite 414, 1543 N. 2nd St., 4th Floor, in Milwaukee. The event will begin with a VIP Reception at 6:30 pm, followed by live . The Black Tie Affair seeks to connect diverse Milwaukee area professionals for a night of upscale entertainment and fundraising to support scholarships for local high school students.

In partnership with the Milwaukee Bucks, the black tie event will honor individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact in the greater Milwaukee community as Centers of Change. These individuals and organizations represent critical links in the chain of change in Milwaukee.

During the VIP reception fourteen 2017 Centers of Change will be recognized. This year’s honorees include Wendy Baumann, WWBIC; Marc and Marta Banchini, Banchini Restaurants; Tammy Belton-Davis, Athena Communications; Gen. Robert Cocroft, Center for Veterans Affairs; Linda Graves, Gilbane Building Company; Willie Hines, Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee; Dr. Tito Izard, Milwaukee Health Services;Paula Penebaker, YWCA Southeast Wisconsin; Tony Perez, Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee; Jerry Roberts, Bader Philanthropies; Donsia Strong-Hill, LISC Milwaukee; Denise Thomas, The Effective Communications Coach, and Social X.

Chris Orr, co-event planner, The Gold Standard shares, “The Black Tie Affair will celebrate Milwaukee’s diverse business and professional community, it is our hope that we will leverage our collective networks and exemplify the power of collaboration to continue to build a stronger Milwaukee.”

The evening will be filled with networking, wine and spirit tasting, valet parking, hors d’oeuvres and more. Tickets to the event can be purchased at https://thegoldstandardmke.eventbrite.com.

About The Gold Standard

Through a partnership with professional associations, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Kappa Phi Chapter of Milwaukee and Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., Iota Psi Sigma Chapter of Brown Deer, WI., the Gold Standard plans and executes high quality, upscale entertainment for diverse professionals locally. The Gold Standard is a collaborative of event architects focused on mission and entertainment productions.