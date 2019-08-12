Local Station 101.5 WBOU Expands to Chicago

In April of 1991, Lyle Shumpert transformed his living room into the first location for the WBOU radio station. 102.5 WBOU started touring with the gospel show known as the the Brothers Of Unity Gospel Show. With Sonny Robertson by his side (his first engineer), they revolutionize radio play in the city of Milwaukee. This past weekend they celebrated a huge milestone.

Chicago Illinois on Saturday August 10th, had its annual Bud Billiken parade celebrating its 90th year! The parade serves as unifier for the African American Community that sees over 500,000 attendees. Marching in the parade for ita first year is none other than WBOU 106.9, the sister station to WBOU Milwaukee which is now 101.5fm. In attendance was Lyle Shumpert as well as the entire cast of the new Bronzeville station, including the host of WBOU hit Saturday show Marrika Rodgers of the Living Well W Marrika Show. The parade expanded to what seemed like 50 miles, as representatives form the cities top African American businesses paraded with pride. Congratulations to the entire WBOU staff! Chicago Illinois on Saturday August 10th, had its annual Bud Billiken parade celebrating its 90th year! The parade serves as unifier for the African American Community that sees over 500,000 attendees. Marching in the parade for ita first year is none other than WBOU 106.9, the sister station to WBOU Milwaukee which is now 101.5fm. In attendance was Lyle Shumpert as well as the entire cast of the new Bronzeville station, including the host of WBOU hit Saturday show Marrika Rodgers of the Living Well W Marrika Show. The parade expanded to what seemed like 50 miles, as representatives form the cities top African American businesses paraded with pride. Congratulations to the entire WBOU staff!