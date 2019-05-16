Local students to be awarded the Milwaukee’s Finest Scholarship

On Friday, May 17, at 6:30 p.m., The Milwaukee’s Finest Scholarship Foundation (MFSF), in partnership with several local businesses and community organizations, will award graduating seniors with the Milwaukee’s Finest Scholarship in the amount of $1,000 each. Nearly 100 students applied to be a Milwaukee’s Finest Scholar, but only 15 students were selected, making it one of the most competitive scholarships in Milwaukee County this year.

“As a Milwaukee native who graduated from Milwaukee Public Schools in 2013, I’ve witnessed first hand the lack of financial resources for deserving students who desire an education after their high school career,” explained Jerel Ballard, Founder of Milwaukee’s Finest. “It’s important that we continue to uplift foundations like Milwaukee’s Finest to encourage our youth regardless of their zip code or financial status.”

Students were selected by a Scholarship Review Panel consisting of local parents, educators, college students, and business owners. During the ceremony, honored students will receive a signature glass award with their name engraved on it, a congratulatory certificate from the Mayor of Milwaukee, the scholarship monetary award, and the title of being selected as a 2019 Milwaukee’s Finest Scholar. The Office of the Mayor will present the Milwaukee’s Finest Scholarship Foundation with a proclamation during the award ceremony. This event is free and open to the public.